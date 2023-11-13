United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Gap Up to $6.33

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.33, but opened at $6.58. United States Natural Gas Fund shares last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 3,634,430 shares.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 811.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 26,613.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

