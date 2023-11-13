Unity Software (NYSE:U) Cut to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on U. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $27.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Unity Software has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $50.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 2.45.

In other Unity Software news, Director Robynne Sisco sold 25,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,030,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,211,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,455,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robynne Sisco sold 25,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,030,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 965,003 shares of company stock valued at $28,055,237 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Unity Software by 1,852.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 27,559 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 27.9% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter worth approximately $362,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 39.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 777.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 107,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 95,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

