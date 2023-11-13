Universal Technical Institute’s (UTI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

Shares of UTI stock opened at $9.55 on Monday. Universal Technical Institute has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.54.

In related news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 7,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $64,743.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,843.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 64,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

