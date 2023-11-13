Unpack Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) Latest Quarterly SEC 10-Q Filing

Ceridian is a global HCM software company that has seen 19.6% revenue growth over the past three months. Float revenue and professional services and solutions have contributed to this growth. Management has implemented strategies to improve technical support, expand offerings, and attract and retain senior management employees. CDAY is assessing risks related to foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates, and pension obligations. Key performance metrics have increased, indicating the company is meeting its long-term goals. CDAY is also addressing potential risks and changes in circumstances that could affect its future performance through its forward-looking guidance.

Executive Summary

Financials

Revenue has grown 19.6% over the past three months, primarily driven by increases in Dayforce, Other, and Powerpay professional services and solutions. Float attributable to these solutions also contributed to the growth. Operating lease cost has increased significantly, with the cost now being expressed in millions of dollars. Changes in operating assets and liabilities have also been observed. The company’s net income margin is not provided in the context information. Therefore, it is not possible to determine if it has improved or declined, or how it compares to industry peers.

Management Discussion and Analysis

Management has implemented strategies to improve technical support, expand offerings into new markets, and attract and retain senior management employees. These initiatives have been successful in driving growth and improving profitability. Management assesses the company’s competitive position in the industry as being challenged by their inability to manage growth, provide new or enhanced features, compete in the market, and offer high-quality technical support. They are highlighting the need to expand current offerings into new markets or further penetrate existing markets due to competition. Management has identified risks related to foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates, and pension obligations. To minimize or manage these risks, normal operating and financing activities are used. No active hedging program is in place, but one is being monitored.

Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)

Risk Assessment

The company’s key performance metrics include revenue, net income, and the number of live Dayforce customers. These metrics have increased over the past year, indicating that the company is meeting its long-term goals. The company’s ROI is not mentioned in the context information, so it is not possible to determine how it compares to its cost of capital. However, the company is providing services under agreements with customers and has financing arrangements, which suggests it is generating value for shareholders. The company’s market share is unknown, and there is no mention of its evolution in comparison to competitors. There is also no mention of plans for market expansion or consolidation.

Economic factors such as foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates, and global events can affect the company’s operations and financial performance. Regulatory changes can also pose risks, as well as technological changes that could impact the company’s ability to access foreign funds. CDAY assesses and manages cybersecurity risks by regularly monitoring system breaches, interruptions or failures, including cyber-security breaches, identity theft, or other disruptions that could compromise customer information or sensitive company information. They also ensure compliance with applicable privacy, security, data, and financial services laws, regulations and standards. Yes, the company is subject to claims and legal proceedings which could have a material adverse effect on its business, financial condition or liquidity. CDAY is addressing these issues by carefully considering the factors discussed in Part I, Item 1A.

Corporate Governance and Sustainability

The board of directors is currently composed of seven members, all of whom are independent. There have been no notable changes in leadership or independence. CDAY does not appear to have any information regarding diversity and inclusion in its governance practices and workforce. There is no mention of a commitment to board diversity. CDAY discloses its commitment to responsible business practices by discussing its sustainability initiatives and ESG metrics in its 2022 Form 10-K and Q3 2023 Form 10-Q. These include critical accounting policies and estimates, non-GAAP financial measures, and management’s discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations.

Forward Guidance

The company’s forward-looking guidance outlines its strategic initiatives and priorities outlined in the annual report by providing estimates and projections of its business, growth strategies, product development efforts, and future expenses. This helps the company plan for the future and make informed decisions. Ceridian is factoring in regional, national, and global political, economic, business, competitive, market, and regulatory conditions into its forward-looking guidance. It plans to capitalize on these trends by leveraging its HCM software to provide solutions to customers. No, there are no investments or strategic shifts indicated in the forward-looking guidance. The guidance focuses on potential risks and changes in circumstances that could affect the company’s future performance.

