UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Short Interest Update

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the October 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:UPMMY opened at $34.76 on Monday. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a twelve month low of $29.35 and a twelve month high of $39.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.96 and its 200-day moving average is $32.57.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a $0.8152 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th.

About UPM-Kymmene Oyj

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for transport and petrochemical industry.

