Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Stock Position Lowered by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,715,000. Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 16,975 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.77. The company had a trading volume of 87,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,952. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $104.17 and a 1-year high of $132.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

