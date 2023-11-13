Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,176 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.9% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $24,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $39.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.22. The stock has a market cap of $70.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

