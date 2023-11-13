Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 3,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $443.69. The stock had a trading volume of 250,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,011. The firm has a market cap of $52.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $423.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $424.15. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $310.00 and a fifty-two week high of $462.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

