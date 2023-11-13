Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stake Cut by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $16,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGT. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,159,000 after purchasing an additional 35,906 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VGT stock traded down $2.38 on Monday, reaching $443.31. 169,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,593. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $423.06 and a 200-day moving average of $424.15. The firm has a market cap of $52.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $310.00 and a twelve month high of $462.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

