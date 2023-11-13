Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Stake Boosted by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.9% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGIT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.94. 655,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,675,011. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.19. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

