Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Purchased by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VV stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $202.13. The company had a trading volume of 77,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,209. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.70. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $170.80 and a one year high of $210.35. The company has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

