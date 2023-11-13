Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Position Lifted by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 918,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,315 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 13.9% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $69,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $75.15. The company had a trading volume of 241,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,288. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.55. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.