Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Souders Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.19. The company had a trading volume of 770,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,528. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.55. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

