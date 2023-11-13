Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 85.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384,488 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after buying an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $838,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 7,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after buying an additional 17,614 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $75.13 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $76.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.48.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
