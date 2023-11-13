Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,578 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $10,900,890,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH stock remained flat at $75.20 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,022,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,941,701. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $76.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.06 and a 200 day moving average of $75.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2147 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

