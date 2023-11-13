Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) is Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s 8th Largest Position

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 85.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $47.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.32. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.53 and a 52 week high of $48.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3419 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.