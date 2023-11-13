Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) is Spire Wealth Management’s 7th Largest Position

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 829,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337,540 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 1.8% of Spire Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.21% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $47,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,506,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,969,000 after purchasing an additional 502,409 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,377,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,706 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,498,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,174,000 after acquiring an additional 29,630 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,445,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,624,000 after acquiring an additional 103,464 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGSH stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.57. 846,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,035,849. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.77. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.31 and a 12 month high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1788 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.