Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 7.4% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Center for Financial Planning Inc. owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $35,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $156.41. The company had a trading volume of 147,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.52. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.94 and a 52 week high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

