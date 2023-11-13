Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Lifted by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.9% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.0% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $404.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,965,494. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $344.34 and a 52 week high of $422.15. The company has a market capitalization of $323.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $397.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $399.12.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

