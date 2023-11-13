Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 5.7% of Souders Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 27,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,240,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.2% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 143,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,333,000 after acquiring an additional 42,520 shares in the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,205,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 456,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $404.15. 1,189,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,965,494. The company has a market cap of $323.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $344.34 and a fifty-two week high of $422.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $397.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.12.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

