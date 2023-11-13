Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Boosted by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 395,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 33.8% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $161,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VOO traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $405.34. 1,533,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,967,446. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $344.34 and a 12-month high of $422.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $397.85 and a 200 day moving average of $399.12. The firm has a market cap of $324.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

