Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decline of 68.0% from the October 15th total of 4,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,891,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $69.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.38. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

