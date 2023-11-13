Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decline of 68.0% from the October 15th total of 4,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,891,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $69.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.38. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.90.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 3 S&P stocks with growth to weather a downturn
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: LiveWire, EV play on two wheels
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- 3 Dividend Champions with room for dividend growth
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.