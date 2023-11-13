Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Venture Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:VEMLF opened at $8.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63. Venture has a fifty-two week low of $8.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05.

About Venture

Venture Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions, products, and services in Singapore, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Manufacturing & Design Solutions, and Technology Products & Design Solutions segments. It engages in the design, manufacture, assemble, installation, and distribution of electronic, and other computer products and peripherals; manufacture and sale of terminal units; development and marketing of colour imaging products for label printing; and research and development of biotechnology, life, and medical science products, as well as engages in repair of engineering and scientific instruments.

