Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VSTM. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Verastem from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Verastem in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $6.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average of $8.48. The firm has a market cap of $161.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.56. Verastem has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Verastem by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,487,000,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verastem by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

