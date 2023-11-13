Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Gap Up to $32.43

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.43, but opened at $33.77. Vericel shares last traded at $33.91, with a volume of 2,470 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Monday, October 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Vericel in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Vericel from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.43 and a beta of 1.67.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $45.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.14 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vericel by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,632,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $286,757,000 after acquiring an additional 201,157 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vericel by 1.6% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 7,042,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,475,000 after acquiring an additional 110,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,400,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,631,000 after purchasing an additional 458,219 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in Vericel by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,291,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,518,000 after acquiring an additional 191,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,234,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,031,000 after purchasing an additional 88,923 shares in the last quarter.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

