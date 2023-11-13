VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Bought by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,799,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 107,824 shares during the period. VeriSign comprises about 2.8% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned 1.74% of VeriSign worth $406,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 88.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 708 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 2,628.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRSN. Citigroup cut their target price on VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

VRSN stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $208.12. The company had a trading volume of 91,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,170. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.94. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.44 and a 1-year high of $229.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.21.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.31 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 49.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total transaction of $26,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,266,031.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total transaction of $26,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,266,031.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total value of $115,355.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,339 shares of company stock valued at $268,867. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

