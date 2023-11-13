VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 37,179 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of VeriSign worth $15,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 88.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2,628.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of VRSN opened at $207.26 on Monday. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.44 and a fifty-two week high of $229.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 49.38%. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.96, for a total value of $25,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,362,872.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.96, for a total transaction of $25,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,362,872.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total value of $115,355.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,339 shares of company stock valued at $268,867. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRSN. StockNews.com upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VeriSign

VeriSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.