Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) is Provident Investment Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Provident Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,229 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for 6.0% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $57,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRTX stock opened at $374.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $282.21 and a 12-month high of $387.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRTX. StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $456.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $887,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,637 shares in the company, valued at $17,266,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $18,511,525. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.