Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Shares Gap Down to $15.70

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.70, but opened at $9.50. Verve Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.86, with a volume of 1,728,870 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 11th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Verve Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VERV

Verve Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $589.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.68.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.96 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,528.19% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 244.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Verve Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 2,521.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Verve Therapeutics by 133.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 2,168.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.