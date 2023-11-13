Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Short Interest Update

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,500 shares, an increase of 55.2% from the October 15th total of 117,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 819,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Price Performance

VWDRY stock opened at $8.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $10.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.34.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VWDRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.50.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

(Get Free Report)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.