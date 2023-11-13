VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the October 15th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

VirTra Stock Performance

VTSI traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $4.77. The stock had a trading volume of 16,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,930. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. VirTra has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $8.59. The company has a market cap of $52.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.75.

Get VirTra alerts:

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 million. VirTra had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 13.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that VirTra will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VirTra

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTSI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in VirTra by 303.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in VirTra during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in VirTra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in VirTra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VirTra by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VTSI shares. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on VirTra from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of VirTra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

Get Our Latest Report on VirTra

About VirTra

(Get Free Report)

VirTra, Inc provides force and firearms training, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VirTra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirTra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.