VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the October 15th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
VirTra Stock Performance
VTSI traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $4.77. The stock had a trading volume of 16,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,930. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. VirTra has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $8.59. The company has a market cap of $52.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.75.
VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 million. VirTra had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 13.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that VirTra will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VirTra
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VTSI shares. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on VirTra from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of VirTra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th.
Get Our Latest Report on VirTra
About VirTra
VirTra, Inc provides force and firearms training, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VirTra
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Catch the dip on Sociedad Quimica before earnings?
- How to Invest in Esports
- Can new GPT store spur generative AI monetization?
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Energy looks to dominate markets with 3 oil and gas stocks
Receive News & Ratings for VirTra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirTra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.