Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Short Interest Up 33.8% in October

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the October 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSE AIO traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.45. 5,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,328. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average of $17.36. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $19.08.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,488,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 55,777 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 550,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 7.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 536,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after acquiring an additional 35,686 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,592,000 after acquiring an additional 35,893 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 357,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

