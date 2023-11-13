Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,688 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.7% of Arjuna Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Visa by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.

Visa Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $244.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,007,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,927,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $455.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.13 and a fifty-two week high of $250.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.62.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,100 shares of company stock worth $17,368,639. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

