Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,105 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.9% of Spire Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $24,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $244.95. 1,083,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,928,393. The stock has a market cap of $456.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.13 and a 1 year high of $250.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Visa Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,368,639. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Visa in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on V
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Catch the dip on Sociedad Quimica before earnings?
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Can new GPT store spur generative AI monetization?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Energy looks to dominate markets with 3 oil and gas stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.