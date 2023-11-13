Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,067,766 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 429,159 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.4% of TD Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.27% of Visa worth $1,203,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Visa by 1.7% in the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 0.8% in the second quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the second quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

Visa Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE V opened at $245.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $456.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.13 and a 12 month high of $250.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $238.35 and a 200-day moving average of $235.62.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,100 shares of company stock worth $17,368,639 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

