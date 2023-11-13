Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Lowered by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,028 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.3% of Equitable Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Visa by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,100 shares of company stock worth $17,368,639. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa

Visa Stock Down 0.1 %

V stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $244.93. 721,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,926,652. The firm has a market cap of $456.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.13 and a 1-year high of $250.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.