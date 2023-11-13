Viva Biotech Holdings (OTCMKTS:VBIZF) Short Interest Down 22.3% in October

Viva Biotech Holdings (OTCMKTS:VBIZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,551,900 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the October 15th total of 4,569,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 934.7 days.

Viva Biotech Stock Down 43.6 %

VBIZF opened at $0.13 on Monday. Viva Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17.

Viva Biotech Company Profile

Viva Biotech Holdings, an investment holding company, provides structure-based drug discovery services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical customers worldwide. The company provides discovery biology services, include protein expression and purification, structural biology, hit discovery, bioassay, biomolecular interaction, and pharmacokinetics; chemistry services, such as medicinal and synthetic chemistry, analytical chemistry, purification preparation, and computer-aided drug design services, as well as offers chemical technology platforms; antibody drug research and development services, include antigen preparation, multi-species discovery, monoclonal antibodies, antibodies functional screening and identification, antibody engineering transformation, antibody characteristics, and antibody cell line engineering transformation, as well as offers technology platforms, such as hybridoma, phage and yeast display, mammalian display, VHH antibody technology, high throughput sequencing, computer-aided drug design, HDX-MS, crystal structure analysis of protein, and SPR technology; and PROTAC/molecular glue services.

