Viva Biotech Holdings (OTCMKTS:VBIZF) Short Interest Down 22.3% in October

Viva Biotech Holdings (OTCMKTS:VBIZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,551,900 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the October 15th total of 4,569,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 934.7 days.
Viva Biotech Stock Down 43.6 %
VBIZF opened at $0.13 on Monday. Viva Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17.
Viva Biotech Company Profile
