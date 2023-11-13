VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Receives $10.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.29.

VZIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on VIZIO from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of VIZIO in a report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America cut VIZIO from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on VIZIO from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get VIZIO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VZIO

VIZIO Trading Up 26.5 %

Shares of VZIO opened at $6.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average is $6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 60.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.66. VIZIO has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $11.60.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $426.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.05 million. VIZIO had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that VIZIO will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $37,824.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 354,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,410.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,366 shares of company stock valued at $62,532. 45.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VIZIO

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in VIZIO by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in VIZIO by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in VIZIO by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,054,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,941,000 after acquiring an additional 149,426 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

About VIZIO

(Get Free Report

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.