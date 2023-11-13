VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Short Interest Update

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,900 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the October 15th total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 289,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:VSBGF opened at $0.55 on Monday. VSBLTY Groupe Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08.
VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Company Profile
