VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Short Interest Update

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 365,900 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the October 15th total of 297,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VSEC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of VSE from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of VSE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Shares of NASDAQ VSEC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.36. 2,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,208. The company has a market cap of $934.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.14. VSE has a 52 week low of $39.88 and a 52 week high of $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VSE

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 18.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of VSE by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of VSE by 4.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VSE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

