W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 197,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71,809 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger accounts for approximately 1.1% of AGF Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $155,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.0% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 2,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GWW. StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $734.63.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $791.65. The stock had a trading volume of 30,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,619. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $534.01 and a 1 year high of $811.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $711.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $716.12. The company has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

