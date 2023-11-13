Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Providence First Trust Co

Providence First Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,426 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the quarter. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in Walmart by 2,414.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 58.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,066,701. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $166.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,778,253. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $167.05.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.61.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

