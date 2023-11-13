Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wayne Savings Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WAYN opened at $23.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Wayne Savings Bancshares has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.28. The company has a market cap of $50.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.35.

Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. Wayne Savings Bancshares had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter.

Wayne Savings Bancshares Announces Dividend

Wayne Savings Bancshares Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 17th. Wayne Savings Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.80%.

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Wayne Savings Community Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

