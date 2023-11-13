Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Price Target to $105.00

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dycom Industries from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America started coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Dycom Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.83.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Dycom Industries stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.85. 36,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.34. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $77.33 and a 1-year high of $115.53.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.37. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dycom Industries news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 618 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.37, for a total transaction of $54,612.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,965.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dycom Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,060,000 after buying an additional 19,842 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 11.5% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 368,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,801,000 after buying an additional 38,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Dycom Industries by 5.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dycom Industries

(Get Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.