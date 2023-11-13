Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target to $47.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.90% from the stock’s current price.

VTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ventas from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.62.

VTR stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.38. The company had a trading volume of 190,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,868. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,246.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.26. Ventas has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $53.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ventas by 76.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 78,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 34,021 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Ventas by 16.8% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Ventas by 4.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 276,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,972,000 after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

