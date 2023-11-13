Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 206.4% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 38,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 422,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,034,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,286,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,284,000 after acquiring an additional 184,494 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 859.0% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 12,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 11,399 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.2 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $40.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.81 and its 200-day moving average is $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84. The company has a market cap of $148.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

