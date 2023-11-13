WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP) Short Interest Update

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the October 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

WesBanco Price Performance

Shares of WesBanco stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $22.86. The stock had a trading volume of 415 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,044. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $17.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.58.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4219 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.