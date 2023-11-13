Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Shares Gap Down to $7.44

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.44, but opened at $7.18. Westrock Coffee shares last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 16,896 shares.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Westrock Coffee Stock Down 2.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $636.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.98.

In other Westrock Coffee news, insider William A. Ford bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $35,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,023 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,850.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William A. Ford acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $35,070.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 331,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,850.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joe T. Ford bought 4,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $46,839.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,960,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 22,817 shares of company stock valued at $233,709. Corporate insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Westrock Coffee by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Westrock Coffee by 24.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Westrock Coffee by 15.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Westrock Coffee in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions and Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability. The company provides coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries.

