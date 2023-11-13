WeTrade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) Short Interest Update

WeTrade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the October 15th total of 27,500 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 198,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WeTrade Group Price Performance

WeTrade Group stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.80. The company had a trading volume of 33,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,140. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23. WeTrade Group has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $242.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of WeTrade Group by 3,842.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 806,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 786,370 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of WeTrade Group by 1,715.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 253,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 239,778 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of WeTrade Group by 958.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 77,821 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WeTrade Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000.

About WeTrade Group

WeTrade Group, Inc provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in Mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems.

Featured Stories

