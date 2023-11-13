Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF) Short Interest Down 19.5% in October

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the October 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Where Food Comes From Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WFCF traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,647. Where Food Comes From has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $15.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.73 million, a PE ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average is $13.89.

Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.13 million during the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 15.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Where Food Comes From

Where Food Comes From Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Where Food Comes From stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Where Food Comes From, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WFCF Free Report ) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.20% of Where Food Comes From worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates in Verification and Certification, and Software Sales and Related Consulting segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.

